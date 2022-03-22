WHALE (WHALE) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.87 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $47.04 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.11 or 0.00014359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

