Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,663,358 shares.The stock last traded at $48.00 and had previously closed at $48.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after buying an additional 974,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,280,000 after buying an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,690,000 after buying an additional 48,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

