Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $633.49 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 165.39%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

