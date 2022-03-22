Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:WSM opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $5,341,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $108,043,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
