Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $20.98 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

