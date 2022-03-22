Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $363.87

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 363.87 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 348 ($4.58). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.75), with a volume of 138,074 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.85) target price on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Wincanton alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 363.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 363.87. The company has a market capitalization of £449.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67.

In other news, insider James Wroath sold 18,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.74), for a total value of £64,944 ($85,497.63).

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.