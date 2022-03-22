WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $33.83. Approximately 477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.