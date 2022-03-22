WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Trading Down 0%

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 50,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 127,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01.

