Wise (LON:WISE) PT Lowered to GBX 745

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 895 ($11.78) to GBX 745 ($9.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Wise stock opened at GBX 553 ($7.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 567.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 768.81. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 420.20 ($5.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Get Wise alerts:

About Wise (Get Rating)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.