Wise (LON:WISE) PT Lowered to GBX 745

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 895 ($11.78) to GBX 745 ($9.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Wise stock opened at GBX 553 ($7.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 567.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 768.81. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 420.20 ($5.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.
