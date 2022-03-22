WOM Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $11.88 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

