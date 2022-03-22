Woodcoin Trading Up 17.8% This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $100.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,829.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.80 or 0.07015727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00284341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.46 or 0.00871975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00100578 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00459491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00414115 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

