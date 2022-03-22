Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Woodward posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.09. The company had a trading volume of 323,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,226. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

About Woodward (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.