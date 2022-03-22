World Token (WORLD) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

World Token (WORLD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, World Token has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Token has a market cap of $881,066.60 and $66,601.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00047874 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.42 or 0.06987564 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.77 or 0.99841502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042559 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

