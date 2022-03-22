World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.11

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.11 and traded as high as $60.26. World Wrestling Entertainment shares last traded at $59.59, with a volume of 788,707 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

