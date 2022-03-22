Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $11.72 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.72 billion and $215.47 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42,832.68 or 0.99826300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002010 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00259356 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 273,581 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

