Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.73. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 6,200 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WYNMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Macau from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.