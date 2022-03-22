X-CASH (XCASH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33,144.00

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $33,144.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 110.1% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 112.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

