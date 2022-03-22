Xend Finance Trading 10.8% Higher This Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0866 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $286,546.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

