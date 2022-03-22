Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.34

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.34 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 9692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Get Xometry alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 184.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,047 shares of company stock worth $6,772,163.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Xometry by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.