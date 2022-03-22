XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) shares rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 23,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 464,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

XOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

