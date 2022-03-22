Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.80

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08), with a volume of 4,251,565 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £51.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.15.
About Xtract Resources (LON:XTR)
