Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of YMAB opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $517.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $447,360.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,189 shares of company stock worth $4,039,015 over the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 524,525 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 124,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 569,040 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

