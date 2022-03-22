YAM V3 (YAM) Price Reaches $0.23

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. YAM V3 has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $255,253.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00036568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00107298 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,177,962 coins and its circulating supply is 13,306,545 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.