Ycash Market Cap Reaches $2.87 Million (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $20,807.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.51 or 0.00411906 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00102112 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00106995 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007275 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,428,794 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

