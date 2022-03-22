YENTEN (YTN) Hits Market Capitalization of $100,497.57

YENTEN (YTN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. YENTEN has a total market cap of $100,497.57 and approximately $60.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,569.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.04 or 0.07054444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00288555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00898578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00099624 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.18 or 0.00463186 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00416485 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.