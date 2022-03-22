Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond Sells 7,971 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 4,853,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,474. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $964.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

