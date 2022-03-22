Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond Sells 7,971 Shares

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 4,853,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,474. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $964.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.