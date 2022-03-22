Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 6,410 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 6,410 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $42,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75.
Shares of YEXT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 4,853,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,474. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 744,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.
About Yext (Get Rating)
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
