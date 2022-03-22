Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sells 6,410 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 6,410 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $42,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 4,853,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,474. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 744,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

