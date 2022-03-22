Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Sells $40,072.20 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

YEXT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,853,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,474. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after buying an additional 1,041,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yext by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after acquiring an additional 86,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 127,094 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

