Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $6.59

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.90. Yext shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 6,145 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $920.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

