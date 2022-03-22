York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.24. York Water shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 79,783 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $577.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. York Water’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of York Water by 36.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in York Water by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in York Water by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in York Water by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in York Water by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

