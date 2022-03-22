Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $8.26

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.78. Youdao shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 490 shares trading hands.

DAO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. State Street Corp increased its position in Youdao by 125.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1,754.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Youdao by 23,908.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth about $1,359,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

