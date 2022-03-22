Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,512.61

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,512.61 ($19.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,390 ($18.30). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,410 ($18.56), with a volume of 9,743 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,480.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,512.61. The stock has a market cap of £824.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.