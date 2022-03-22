Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,512.61

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,512.61 ($19.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,390 ($18.30). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,410 ($18.56), with a volume of 9,743 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,480.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,512.61. The stock has a market cap of £824.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)
