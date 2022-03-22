Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.30 Million

Brokerages predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $76.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.91 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $71.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $313.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $313.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $336.89 million, with estimates ranging from $335.28 million to $338.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,882 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 350,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 107,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AngioDynamics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

