Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.53 Million

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) to report sales of $40.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.58 million to $54.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $190.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $236.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $216.28 million, with estimates ranging from $169.63 million to $276.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 41,142 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $336,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 36.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.