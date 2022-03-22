Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.53 Million

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) to report sales of $40.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.58 million to $54.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $190.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $236.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $216.28 million, with estimates ranging from $169.63 million to $276.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 41,142 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $336,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 36.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RWT stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.
About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.