Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.53 Million

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) to report sales of $40.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.58 million to $54.00 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $190.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $236.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $216.28 million, with estimates ranging from $169.63 million to $276.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 41,142 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $336,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 36.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

