Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.75 Million

Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $677.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.50 million to $717.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $534.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SkyWest by 348.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SkyWest by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 278,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SkyWest by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 38.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

