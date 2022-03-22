Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) will report sales of $71.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted sales of $63.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $298.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $299.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $327.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 141.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 62,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 66.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $23.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

