Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will post sales of $415.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.71 million and the lowest is $379.57 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $379.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $756,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,251 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

