Zacks: Analysts Expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,778. Immersion has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,308 shares of company stock valued at $89,526. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Immersion by 7,501.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,438 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 151,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 89,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

