Zacks: Analysts Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will announce $62.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.58 million. Inseego posted sales of $57.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $303.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.70 million to $306.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $352.13 million, with estimates ranging from $340.90 million to $364.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. Inseego’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $453.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Inseego news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 498,872 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inseego by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 433,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inseego by 115.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Inseego by 753.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

