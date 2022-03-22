Zacks: Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOSGet Rating) to announce $85.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the highest is $120.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $189.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITOS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

ITOS opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.45 and a beta of 2.02. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.04.

In other news, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $727,819.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 784,914 shares of company stock worth $29,036,818. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after buying an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after buying an additional 441,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the period.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

