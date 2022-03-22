Zacks: Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $577.20 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.72 and a twelve month high of $598.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.44.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,376 shares of company stock worth $30,444,888 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

