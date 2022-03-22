Zacks: Analysts Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. PHX Minerals reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PHX Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 160,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 128,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,657. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 million, a P/E ratio of -278.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

