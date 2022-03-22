Zacks: Analysts Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Renalytix AI reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,566. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $238.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter valued at $4,914,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter valued at $2,786,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 165,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

