Zacks: Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post $2.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.56.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth about $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $146,503,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Middleby by 7,624.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 636,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,200,000 after buying an additional 627,944 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1,266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,644,000 after buying an additional 379,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.21. 550,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87. Middleby has a 52-week low of $157.25 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.65.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

