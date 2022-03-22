Zacks: Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will post $242.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.13 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $212.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $992.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $975.52 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCTR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,114,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $5,114,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.