Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will announce $6.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.89 billion and the highest is $6.35 billion. Amgen reported sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $26.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

