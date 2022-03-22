Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will report $30.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.27 million. Evolus reported sales of $12.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $149.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.88 million to $155.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $210.47 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $222.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Evolus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Evolus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $611.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.17.

About Evolus (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.