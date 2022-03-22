Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.91 Billion

Brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) to report $23.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.73 billion and the lowest is $23.00 billion. FedEx reported sales of $22.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $92.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.73 billion to $95.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $96.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.84 billion to $100.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.30.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. FedEx has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

