Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will report sales of $221.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the lowest is $217.50 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $204.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $944.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $948.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

