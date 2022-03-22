Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $481.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will post sales of $481.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $490.89 million and the lowest is $464.30 million. Itron reported sales of $519.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Itron by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.27. Itron has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

